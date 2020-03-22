NEWS

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus reaches 1,685: official

March 22, 2020
Senior officers placed on face masks amid fears of coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) as they attend a gathering of the Iranian authorities exercise strain on the coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2020. Official Presidential site/Handout by means of REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

DUBAI (1) – Iran’s death toll has reached 1,685 with 129 deaths in the earlier 24 hours, the properly being ministry’s spokesman suggested state TV on Sunday, together with that the full number of contaminated people in Iran had reached 21,638.

“There have been 1,028 new confirmed contaminated cases in the earlier 24 hours … and 7,913 people have recovered,” said Kianush Jahanpur.

Iran is the Heart Jap nation most affected by the coronavirus.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Modifying by Catherine Evans

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

