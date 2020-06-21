IPU admission Counselling 2020 – Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University available at www.ipu.ac.in

IPU admission Counseling 2020 – Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University available at www.ipu.ac.in:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University declares the notification of the IPU Admission Counselling 2020 on the official site at www.ipu.ac.in. For the counseling, IPU conducts the Common Entrance Test. The University prepares the Merit List, and qualified candidates can get the admission in the University. All the donations will be made through IPU Counselling to be conducted by the University. The Counselling process starts in the month of June 2020. Candidates can get admission in the B.Tech Courses in the colleges affiliated with it.

IPU Admission Counselling 2020:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University lead the counseling process for the students to get admission in the IPU. The University handles the Common Entrance Test for the Counselling. The University offers various UG and PG courses such as B.Tech, B.Tech for B.Sc. Grads, BBA, BCA, MBA, MCA, LLB, B.Ed., BJMC, B.Com, etc. The University will be conducted online counseling and also offline counseling for the rest of the programs. The counseling process obtained by conducting the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Admission 2020:

The university will prepare the list of qualified candidates individually for each CET Code in order of merit based on the marks concerned by the candidates in the qualifying exams. The merit list declares on the university’s website at www.ipu.ac.in. All the admission is made through the counseling to be conducted by the University as per the procedure prescribed for the qualified candidates by Inter-see-merit. After the counseling process, University starts the admission process.

IPU Admission Counselling 2020 at www.ipu.ac.in:

The University will be conducting online counseling for eleven programs and also offline counseling for the rest of the programs. Candidates need to pay Rs.1000/-. And candidates if they confirm their seats they need to pay Rs.40000/-. The candidates have to spend an application fee through the Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card and Bank Challan at any branch of Indian Bank. The registration fee is not refundable. The venue of the admission confirmation is GGS IP University. The counseling schedule did through the CET Codewise.

IPU Counselling Document Verification 2020:

At the time of the reporting at the center for the verification of the document, candidates have original papers and certificates at the given. 10th Class Mark Sheet, 12th Class Mark Sheet, IPU CET 2020 Admit Card, IPU CET 2020 Score Card, Category Certificate, PWD Certificate, Character Certificate from the Head of Institution last attended, Certificate of Medical Fitness as specified and Two identical Photographs.

IPU Admission Counselling 2020

Official site: www.ipu.ac.in