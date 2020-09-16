iPhone XR and iPhone 11, the best-selling phones of 2019: study

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple has six of the ten best-selling phones in the world in 2019, according to a study by Counterpoint Research.

He iPhone XRAccording to the study, it was the best-selling phone during the period, controlling 3 percent of all global sales. The most surprising thing is what the iPhone 11, a cell phone that hit the market last September and became the second best-selling cell phone of 2019, controlling 2.1 percent of the market, according to the study.

The iPhone XR was launched in 2018 with a price tag of US $ 750. A year later, Apple launched a next generation under the name of iPhone 11 and included several improvements in performance, battery and especially improved and increased cameras. All this modifying the price positively when launching it to the market for US $ 699.

Apple also has four other phones that are in the top 10 of the best-selling cell phones. The iPhone 8, in sixth place and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 7 and iPhone XS Max, in the eighth, ninth and 10th places of best-selling phones in 2019, according to the study. All of Apple’s phones in the top account for 9.5 percent of the entire market, Counterpoint says.

Samsung, the largest phone maker by volume, has three phones in the top 10. The Galaxy A50, Galaxy A10, and A20 rank third, fourth, and seventh, respectively. Surprisingly, Huawei, the second largest manufacturer by volume, is not in the global top. The good news for Huawei is that the P30 was the fifth best-selling phone in China during 2019, although Oppo and Vivo controlled the top four.

The Counterpoint study coincides with a report from analytics firm Omdia that revealed that the iPhone XR was the best-selling phone in 2019 with 46.3 million units shipped in the year. That study also named the iPhone 11 as the second best-seller with 37.3 million units.

