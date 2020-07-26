IPhone SE Plus set to delay to 2021: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple would delay the launch of the largest version of the iPhone SE for over a year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo quoted by MacRumors.

The phone, previously known as iPhone SE Plus, would now launch in the second half of 2021, according to the analyst. The phone was originally expected sometime this year, with a date not too far from the launch of the iPhone SE that happened this April.

Little is known about the iPhone SE Plus, but it is believed that it will have a screen between 5.5 inches and 6.1 inches, while maintaining the design in the style of the iPhone SE and therefore the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. If the reports are correct, the iPhone 8 Plus would keep the Home button with Touch ID and the large bezels.

Beyond the delay, details about the iPhone SE Plus are unknown, but its price shouldn’t be much higher than the $ 399 iPhone SE. By the time the iPhone SE Plus hits the market, should this happen in 2021, the iPhone 12 would already be a reality, so the new Plus would inherit the iPhone 12 chip, just like the iPhone SE did. that the A13 of the iPhone 11 has.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

The iPhone SE Plus is one of the products that are rumored to be delayed. Apple would also have decided to postpone the launch of its first iPad Pro with 5G, with a new date for the beginning of 2021. The iPhone 12, although it will see the light this year, may not be announced in September.

