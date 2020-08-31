IPhone SE camera does not impress DxoMark

Angela Lang / CNET



He iPhone SE (2020) It may be cheap, but your camera isn’t that great, at least according to the photography experts at DxoMark.

After extensive analysis, the platform’s experts gave the iPhone SE a score of 101 points for its rear camera and 84 points for its front camera. With these regular ratings, the cell phone is positioned in the middle of the table of all cell phones analyzed by DxOMark, which leads the Huawei P40 Pro with the highest rating so far of 128 points.



Analysts highlight the general image quality very similar to that of the iPhone 11, but having a single camera does not offer good results in zoom (in the absence of a telephoto lens), in bokeh and in wide images due to the absence of a lens wide angle.

DxOMark applauds the camera’s good exposure, a controlled bine dynamic range outdoors, vivid colors with good detail, and a flash that performs well. On the downside, DxOMark highlights poor zoom performance, dark images in low light, poor focus in low light, and a lot of noise when using the flash in low-light scenes.

The iPhone SE’s rear camera rating puts it on par with the iPhone XR, Pixel 3A and almost on par with the Pixel 3 (102 points), Mi Mix 3 (103 points), and Galaxy Note 9 (103 points). The iPhone 11, with a dual lens camera, has 109 points on the DxOMark list; The iPhone 11 Pro, which are not even in the top 10, have 117 points.

The iPhone SE’s rating may sound negative, but for a phone that costs $ 399 (nearly half the base iPhone 11), it’s one of the best ways to access Apple’s world without ruining your savings.