iPhone SE: Android phones that are better and worth the same

He It came with the A13 Bionic processor and, the truth is that with a starting price of US $ 399 and the power of a iPhone 11No one can deny that it is very attractive. However, for those who detest its design, we have searched for five Android phones with a good balance of specifications and with a similar price.



Pixel 3A

In fifth position we have the cheapest Google phone. He Pixel 3A It’s a phone that has a great camera, maintains the traditional headphone jack, has stereo sound, and holds promise to be one of the first to receive Android updates.

Its processor is not as powerful as the A13 Bionic and like the iPhone it does not offer a microSD slot, but instead it has a large 3,000mAh battery and maintains a small size, as it is 5.6 inches.

In addition, the price of it is currently less than $ 300.

Oppo A9 (2020)

In fourth position we have 2020, a cell phone that costs about US $ 295, and that although it has a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor, it has a good mix of specifications, with a 5,000mAh mega-battery that can last more than two days, four rear cameras and the possibility to expand memory using microSD.

In addition, you will like to know that it has a beautiful and modern design and that it maintains the port for headphones, also its performance is good, although on the negative side we have that its Android interface is not the cleanest and that may not like everyone .

By the way, its screen is not so small, since it is 6.5 inches.

Xiaomi Mi 9T

In third position we have Xiaomi Mi 9TAn inexpensive mid-range cell phone that maintains the headphone port, it has an on-screen fingerprint sensor, a good 4,000mAh battery, fast charge, a beautiful design and cameras that match its price.

The price of It is US $ 365 and the cell phone has enough power for those who want to play daily. Something that we loved is that it innovates with a retractable front camera. On the negative side, we have that it does not allow to expand the storage through microSD or has wireless charging.

Its screen is also large, 6.39 inches.

Moto G8 Plus

In the second position we have the Moto G8 Plus, and overall the Moto G8 family is performing well this year, including the Moto G8 Power and Moto G Power.

In particular, this phone has a large screen, so it does not have the small design of the iPhone SE, but the It is priced at $ 299 and features a mid-range processor, expandable storage, four pretty good cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery, which can last almost two days.

Galaxy A51

And in the first position we have the pretty Samsung Galaxy A51. Yes, it is true that it is a large 6.5-inch cell phone, but its mid-range processor, its RAM, its four cameras and its possibility of expanding storage through miroSD make it a cell phone with a good balance of specifications, which also has a design very similar to that of the Galaxy S20.

He It is priced at $ 399 for the 4G version and $ 499 for the 5G version.

To make this Top 5, we have taken into account the set of specifications of each phone and the balance that they generally give users for the price they have.