IPhone sales rebound after four quarters of losses: report

He iPhone de Apple saw sales growth again after four consecutive quarters of declines, according to a Gartner report released Tuesday, March 3. Sales of the phone grew 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the report.

“A slight drop in prices for the series iPhone 11, Compared to him iPhone XR, and other price reductions for older generation iPhone models, increased demand [por los teléfonos]”Annette Zimmermann, vice president of research for Gartner, said in a statement.

IPhone sales were particularly strong in China, growing 39 percent in the fourth quarter. Sales also performed well in the UK, Germany, Brazil and India. Gartner analysts anticipate that Apple will launch its first 5G phone in the third quarter of this year.

Worldwide phone sales fell 0.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, Gartner said. Sales were down 1 percent for the full year.

“2019 ended slightly better than expected, due to slightly better sales performance in North America and [la región] Asia Pacific, “Gartner analyst Anshul Gupta said in the statement.” However, India, where 151.9 million units were sold, surpassed the United States to become the second-largest phone sales country in 2019. China maintained its leadership, with 390.8 million phones sold throughout the year. “

Top-selling companies include Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo. Apple and Xiaomi were the only of these companies to see growth in the fourth quarter of 2019. Although Samsung experienced a drop in sales, it held the top spot with 17.3 percent market share. Apple came in second with 17.1 percent market share.

Xiaomi’s phone sales increased 16.5 percent year-on-year, reaching 32.4 million units in the fourth quarter. “The price and performance of the Redmi models drove the growth of Xiaomi phone sales, and the company did very well in Asia Pacific,” said Gupta.

He coronavirus outbreak It could present challenges for companies like Oppo and Vivo, whose sales are mostly done through retailers, Gartner said, but it could present opportunities for Xiaomi, which has been increasing its presence on the Internet.

“Although the COVID-19 outbreak will negatively impact demand for phones in China in the first quarter of 2020, we do not expect a contraction in demand to occur in the international phone market during that period,” Zimmermann said.

Last week, research firm IDC projected that the coronavirus would negatively affect the global phone market in 2020.

Despite a 0.5 percent year-on-year drop in phone sales during the fourth quarter, Samsung maintained its top position globally last year. Its full-year sales increased 0.4 percent to total 296.2 million units.

Huawei experienced the most growth last year, with an overall increase of 18.6 percent, despite the veto imposed by the United States. The Chinese company increased its market share in China by 37 percent in 2019, according to Gartner.

“If Huawei continues to face a veto to access technology from the United States in 2020, its prospects in the international phone market will be severely impacted,” said Gupta.



