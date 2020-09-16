IPhone Production Won’t Improve Until Q2 2020: Analyst

Angela Lang / CNET



The global coronavirus crisis continues to impact the technology industry and especially companies with factories in China.

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a report reported March 1 by MacRumors that iPhone production will not improve “significantly” until the second quarter of 2020. Kuo previously warned of the impact it would have on the company from the apple the closure of its plants in China, as well as the low rates of labor return to these.

According to Kuo, shipments from Genius Electronic Optical, the supplier of lenses for ‌iPhone‌ cameras, fell significantly during February and production of these components would not resume until May at the earliest.

Apple is aware of the impact that this global crisis will have on its business and that is why a few weeks ago it said in a statement that it will probably your estimated quarterly revenue for the second quarter of the fiscal year could be reduced.

Among the causes pointed out by Apple for this loss of profits is not only that its production capacity has been affected by the closure of its plants in China, but also because the coronavirus is affecting the demand of its Chinese customers. China is, in addition to the main location where devices such as the iPhone are assembled, one of the company’s largest markets.

Apple does not typically respond to requests for comment on reports or rumors.

