IPhone Mail app is susceptible to hacker attacks: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The native iOS Mail app is susceptible to attacks from hackers, according to a report from cybersecurity firm ZecOps.

The vulnerability allows hackers to install malware on an iPhone by sending an email specifically created for that. In accordance with The Wall Street Journal, the hackers they just needed to send the message and when Mail downloaded the message, without user interaction, the hacker could access the device.

ZecOps ensures that the vulnerability has already been exploited by attackers in campaigns specifically targeting some users. The American security firm says that this bug has been present on iOS since the iOS 6 version released in 2012.

ZecOps says that the hardware of iPhone phones could also be part of the problem. The most affected models, says the research firm, are the iPhone X, iPhone 6 and iPhone 7. Apple, aware of the error, would already be working to correct the problem. ZecOps says the patch will arrive with a new version of iOS, possibly referring to an upcoming update for iOS 13.

Apple did not comment on the Journal.

