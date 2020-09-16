IPhone camera provider closes factory due to coronavirus: report

Getty Images



He coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the tech industry.

LG Innotek, owned by LG and the industry giant Samsung, have been forced to close two of their plants in South Korea after detecting positive cases of coronavirus in them, according to Reuters. LG Innotek is the main supplier of cameras for Apple and its factory is located in the South Korean city of Gumi. It was closed on March 1 after one of its workers confirmed that he had contracted the virus, a company spokesman told Reuters. The plant will be closed at least until March 3 for disinfection, he added.

In the case of Samsung, its factory for mobile devices is also in the city of Gumi and has been closed after it was reported that one of the workers at the plant has contracted the disease. At the moment it is unknown when this plant will return to activity, which according to Reuters, is also in the process of disinfection. This same plant was temporarily closed last month after another case of coronavirus was discovered. This plant is responsible for the production of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 phones, although it represents only a small part of the company’s total cell phone production.



El cierre de la planta de LG Innotek tendrá consecuencias en la cadena de suministro de Apple por lo que se espera que la llegada de los nuevos iPhone se vea afectada. El analista Ming-Chi Kuo asegura que la producción de los iPhone no remontará hasta el segundo trimestre del año y la propia Apple ya adelantó a sus inversionistas en un comunicado reciente, que sus ingresos se verán afectados en el primer trimestre del año debido a la crisis del coronavirus.

