IPhone affected by quarantine in India: report

Apple has a new quarantine related issue COVID-19 Worldwide.

Asian manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron were forced to stop production of the iPhone at factories located in India, after the Indian government forced a work stoppage and the start of a forced quarantine to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. This information was released by Bloomberg.

Foxconn told the news agency that it expects to have operations halted until at least April 14, while Wistron did not disclose a return to work date, but said it will comply with local government orders. Apple did not comment on Bloomberg.

The Foxconn and Wistron factories in India are responsible for producing the iPhone and other devices, but they are almost entirely units made for sale in India. This cessation of operations, therefore, would not affect Apple in its ability to ship units to other parts of the world.

Apple already suffered a similar problem when, at the beginning of the epidemic in China, during January and February, operations in factories of Foxconn and other companies were closed and stopped. The hiatus in China affected Apple the most because most of its devices are manufactured there and then shipped to various parts of the world.

Apple is taking possible precautions to prevent the new coronavirus, which already numbers more than 400,000 infected people worldwide, from affecting its ranks. The company has ordered its entire workforce to work from home, stores almost everywhere in the world are closed, Apple Park is closed entirely and its closest event, the WWDC, to be held in a digital format.

