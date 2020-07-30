IPhone 9 to be announced in April and iPhone 12 in October: analyst

Concept Creator



He iPhone 9 It could arrive as early as next week, at least as suggested by analyst Jeff Pu of the firm GF Securities and of whom we know little about its reliability.

The analyst believes, based on his information, that the iPhone 9, also known as the iPhone SE 2, will be announced in mid-April, a period that coincides with reports from other media.. Pu, cited by the trusted site MacRumors, says the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed to October.

If the report is confirmed, Apple will announce the iPhone 9 sometime next week (week of April 13) in the only way possible in times of COVID-19: through a statement posted on its website. The company used the same process to announce the iPad Pro 2020 and MacBook Air of the same year.

According to various reports and leaks, the iPhone 9 is a phone corresponding to the mid-range, whose design will be similar to that of the iPhone 8. In addition, it is expected to have a physical Home button, Touch ID, 3GB in RAM and a configuration from 64 up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be distinguished by its 4.7-inch body and wide bezels.

With respect to iPhone 12Pu believes that its launch will not happen in September as it did with the iPhone 11 family in 2019 and with the iPhone XS a year earlier.

The analyst, quoted by MacRumors, believes that the event to announce the iPhone 12 will be in October, a delay probably due to the affectations that Apple has had both in its production chain and in the trips of United States engineers to China to quality tests.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

