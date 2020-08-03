IPhone 9 cases leak before launch

Sarah Tew/CNET



Apple is about to launch a new 4.7-inch iPhone, informally known as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, and new evidence shows this.

The MacRumors site obtained an image from an alleged Best Buy employee, who reports that the retailer is starting to receive the cases to be sold at the same time as this new Apple iPhone. The box only mentions “New iPhone 4.7”, 2020 “and does not say the official name of the cell phone.

The MacRumors source indicated that Best Buy has asked that these products not go on sale until April 5, suggesting that day Apple may announce the phone or launch it for sale. If the latter, the phone should be announced as early as this week.

Apple does not comment on rumors or reports, nor has it revealed an announcement date for the iPhone, a product category that typically requires a physical event to create as much noise as possible. However, in the face of contingencies due to COVID-19, Apple may choose to release it solely through an online statement.

The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is a phone that, according to rumors, will have a 4.7-inch screen, a single-lens camera on the back, a button with Touch ID, an A13 processor, large bezels and between 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. .