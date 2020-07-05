IPhone 13 will have a more efficient OLED screen with LTPO: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will use OLED displays with LTPO technology in the iPhone 13, according to a DigiTimes report cited by MacRumors.

According to the report, the production chain is already preparing for the manufacture of OLED screens with the technology that would arrive in the iPhone of 2021, informally known as iPhone 13. DigiTimes says that the premium models of the iPhone 13 would have this technology.

LTPO technology is a new way to make panels more efficient, with faster pixels for when the screen is turned on or off. This technology will help, being more efficient panels, to have a more durable battery and will allow functions to have the screen always on without generating much consumption.

The report doesn’t mention which Apple-allied manufacturers are making the OLED panels with LTPO, but Samsung may be at least one of these. The South Korean firm is working on these types of screens and it is very possible that the series Note 20 would use this screen on at least one of the two phones in that family.

Samsung will announce the Note 20 in August, according to reports. Samsung may highlight this technology and claim to be one of the first manufacturers to use it. Apple, true to its habit of waiting for the technology to mature before using it in its star products, would wait until 2021 despite having the iPhone 12 in the oven that would arrive not far from the Note 20.

Apple does not comment on rumors.

