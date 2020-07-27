IPhone 12 would launch in November: Goldman Sachs

EverythingApplePro



Apple will launch the iPhone 12 at the beginning of November, a very different date from the launching in previous years that have happened in September.

Analysts at financial firm Goldman Sachs quoted by Reuters say the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed because Apple engineers are unable to travel to polish the engineering and production processes, mandatory steps before ordering the mass manufacture of the phone.

Goldman Sachs analysts are just the latest to anticipate a possible delay for the iPhone 12 launch. Multiple previous reports suggest a launch between October and November, with the most pessimistic roaming the launch event even through December. It is important to mention that Apple has not confirmed anything about the iPhone 12 and its possible launch.

Financial analysts also forecast that Apple will distribute 36 percent fewer iPhone units this quarter, referring to the second period spanning April to June 2020. Another analyst quoted by Chase firm Reuters said he expected a drop in distribution. Apple, but Goldman’s number called it “extreme.”

The drop in distribution will not be due to users who go from iPhone to Android, they warn from Goldman, but because users are staying longer with the same cell phone during the pandemic. Goldman analysts say some users who do buy a new phone will go for a cheap model. Manzana began selling this Friday April 17 iPhone SE, a phone with various features of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8, priced at $ 399.

