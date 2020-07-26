IPhone 12 would have a very small notch, according to a leak

Jon Prosser/Twitter



Apple will manage to reduce the size of the eyebrow (notch) at iPhone 12 and a new leak demonstrates how you will do it.

Technological specialist and well-known filter Jon Prosser published an image of the new design and arrangement that will have TrueDepth, the official name that receives the entire top tab that Apple places from the iPhone X in 2017. The new arrangement of the components, especially the position of the horn on the top bezel will allow the notch be much smaller.

The components that appear in the image are the same that all high-end iPhones have had for three years, the only absence is the microphone. Prosser says this is because Apple does not describe it so that authorized people who receive this image can focus on the new design. The specialist says that the microphone will be located to the right of the speaker.

The image leaked by Prosser shows other changes to the iPhone 12, such as the very thin bezels and cuts near the corners that will function as antennas to boost 5G connectivity.

Prosser shared two images of the leak. The first seems to be a scheme that Apple would send to manufacturers or suppliers to become familiar with the new design. The second image, of much better detail and higher quality, appears to be computer-made based on the first leak.

Apple has not given official information about the iPhone 12, a phone expected for between the months of September and November.

Apple will reduce the size of the notch to increase the size of the screen without affecting the measurements of the phone compared to the iPhone 11 series and thus prevent the new phones from being much larger. The iPhone 12, in addition to a smaller eyebrow, will have better performance, better cameras, a new operating system and a design similar to that of the iPad Pro, according to reports.

iPhone 11: We tested its dual camera [fotos] To see photos