IPhone 12 won’t include charger in box: analyst

Rumors about Apple’s next flagship phone don’t stop.

According to the latest report from the wise analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported by 9to5Mac on June 28, Apple will not include the charger in the iPhone 12 box as it has done with all the cell phones it has released to date. Kuo previously also reported that the company will also not include the EarPods wired headphones in the iPhone 12 box to drive sales of the AirPods, its wireless headphones.

Kuo assures than the 20W charger that has been rumored earlier It will be sold separately as an optional purchase. The analyst says that Apple wants to continue selling the iPhone 12 at a price similar to the iPhone 11, so to offset the cost of the 5G components that the cell phone will include, it needs to eliminate the accessories in the box.

The analyst also believes that Apple wants to stop selling the current 5W and 18W chargers to boost sales of the future 20W charger.

The new Apple phones would be announced in the fall, although it is rumored that there could be delays due to the effects that the production chain has suffered in China by the ongoing pandemic. The launch event could take place between September and November.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

