IPhone 12 to launch October-December: analysts

The release date of the iPhone 12 It is not yet known for sure about the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19.

A new report from investment firm Wedbush, cited by 9to5Mac, suggests that the phone would launch between October and early December, coinciding with the general belief of a delayed launch that would not occur in September, as is often the case with other iPhones.

Analysts at the firm and quoted by the media believe that, in addition to the delay, the iPhone 12 with the best 5G connectivity will not reach everyone, but only the United States. From Wedbush they believe that the iPhone 12 with mmWave, which is the technology that can achieve higher connection speeds, would be the one that would reach the United States.

The financial firm suggests that the rest of the world would receive the model with sub-6GHz, a technology that allows high speeds, but not as much as mmWave. Other reports have suggested that the sub-6GHz version will be the one that reaches everyone, including the United States. 9to5Mac indicates that there is also the possibility that this year an iPhone with 5G will not arrive.

Apple has not commented on iPhone 12 rumors.

The iPhone 12 is one of the most anticipated generations of the Apple phone. This generation, supposedly made up of three or four models, represents the adoption of 5G, a new design influenced by the iPad Pro, iPhone 4 and iPhone 5; TrueDepth eyebrow sizing, performance enhancements, cameras and possibly new screen sizes.

