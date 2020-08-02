IPhone 12 still on track to be announced in the fall: Foxconn

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



He iPhone 12 will be announced in the fall as planned.

Foxconn, the Chinese company that manufactures almost all the iPhones sold in the world, said at a meeting with investors that all production capacity has already been recovered after a stoppage in February and that it stopped its manufacturing line. .

Foxconn’s meeting with investors was private, but Bloomberg was able to learn the details of the comments. According to the news agency, Foxconn said work is being done with “customer engineers” to make up for the step lost after the travel blockade and begin preparing everything for production to begin in June. However, Foxconn says that if there is a further delay in the coming weeks or months, the launch could be reconsidered.

Foxconn would not have told investors that the information offered refers specifically to the iPhone 12, but from the aforementioned, such as the start of production in June, everything seems to indicate that the statements are about the Apple phone. The Cupertino maker typically begins production mid-year to list the millions of units to be sold after its traditionally held announcement in September.

There have been many contradictions about the launch of the iPhone 12, one of the most anticipated phones for this year. He COVID-19 It has wreaked havoc in various parts of the world, affecting not only its manufacturing in Asia, but its development in California, United States.

Apple has not said a word about the iPhone 12, but the company has been able to launch two products so far this year, although it is clear that these, an iPad Pro and a MacBook Air, are not as important as the launch of a product. which generates the largest amount of the company’s income.

The iPhone 12 is expected with 5G connectivity, better cameras, a design similar to the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro of 2018, more functions of augmented reality and 3D recognition with the rear camera.

2020 iPhone: Will this be Apple’s next cell phone? [fotos] To see photos