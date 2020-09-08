IPhone 12 release still scheduled for fall: report

CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Apple hopes that the COVID-19 disease will not affect the launch of the iPhone 12 forecast for the fall of this year, according to Bloomberg.

A new report from the news agency suggests that the iPhone 12, as the phone is informally known, remains in plans to be announced sometime in the fall, as its production would begin until May, when the outbreak of the new coronavirus is expected to be already. more controlled, especially in China, where most of Apple’s device production is based.

The Bloomberg report reiterates that the iPhone 12 will have 5G connectivity, a highly speculated feature for Apple’s next phone. The Cupertino company had no comment to Bloomberg.

Foxconn, one of the most important Asian manufacturers in the world and which has Apple as a client, was operating at 50 percent of its capacity for several weeks before the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Foxconn expects to return to 100 percent capacity by the end of March, the agency says.

Dependence on Asian production has already had consequences for Apple. The company would be limiting purchases to two units per person from warehouses with few units and repairs would also have been affected.

The Bloomberg report may reassure users that they expect the new phone in September, the month in which Apple usually announces its new iPhone. A recent days report, now refuted by Bloomberg, suggested a possible delay of one or several months.

COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, was first detected in China in December and has spread rapidly around the world. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, saying it expects to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths. As of Friday, March 20, there were already more than 14,000 cases of coronavirus in the US and cases had been reported in all 50 states.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos

