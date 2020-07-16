IPhone 12 Pro would have a 120Hz screen: report

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The next iPhone 12 Pro would come with many new features compared to the current model.

According to a video posted to the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel on May 9, Apple’s new flagship phone may feature a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Currently, most phones have an update rate of 60Hz per second and only a few, such as the Galaxy S20 or the OnePlus 8 Pro, are updated to 120Hz.

Released in 2017 with the iPad Pro, this display technology would add to other features on the new phone such as improvements to the Face ID unlock system. With the new cell phone, the biometric system would have a wider field of view, allowing the device to be unlocked from more angles.

Also, the phone could have an improved camera with a LiDAR sensor like the iPad Pro. The LiDAR scanner uses light bounce to better measure and calculate the space and volume of objects that are within a distance of 30 centimeters and 5 meters. Its utility is basically that of enhancing the augmented reality experience with compatible applications.

The iPhone 12 Pro’s camera could also feature a faster autofocus system and improved image stabilization in addition to a 3x optical zoom telephoto lens. The cell phone could also come in a new color called Navy Blue.

Previous rumors also indicated that the iPhone 12 Pro will be the first cell phone in which Apple integrates 5G connectivity. Remarkable improvements in battery and performance compared to current models are also expected.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

