IPhone 12 could be delayed due to coronavirus: report

Apple would be forced to delay for one or several months the launch of the iPhone 12.

According to Bank of America analysts quoted by Bloomberg, the launch would be delayed due to cutbacks in production from manufacturers associated with Apple such as Foxconn, which is operating at 50 percent of capacity as a result of the coronavirus.

Analysts also believe that the launch of the iPhone 9, a phone also known as iPhone SE 2, it would be delayed a couple of months. This phone, which would be similar to the iPhone 8 but with internal improvements, was forecast on the market for March.

Analysts believe that the delay of the iPhone SE 2 will see the phone be announced in the coming months, but it will all depend on the production capacity between April and May. Foxconn, the company that may be in charge of making the cell phone, expects to return to normality and peak production by the end of March.

Apple does not comment on reports and analyst comments.

The iPhone 9 and iPhone 12, as they are known informally, as Apple has not officially mentioned them, are different cell phones that would be announced at different times of the year. The iPhone 9 would come as a new affordable phone option for people who want to enter the world of Apple. This iPhone would cost about $ 400, a figure below the $ 700 (minimum) it costs to buy one of Apple’s latest phones.

The iPhone 12, for its part, would be a high-end cell phone that comes to compete with the Galaxy S20, Huawei P40 and Xiaomi Mi 10, among other phones premium. This phone is rumored with a smaller notch, newer and better cameras, a redesigned body, and 5G connectivity. Apple usually announces new high-end cell phones in September, although the coronavirus could affect the 2020 launch.

