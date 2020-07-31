IPhone 12 continues to take shape and Apple headphones are on the horizon

This week, the focus of attention in the world of Apple rumors has been what is expected to be Apple’s flagship this year, which we are currently calling iPhone 12. According to a 2020 iPhone concept image released by the account from Instagram Concepts iPhone, this year’s iPhone would steal iPad Pro Once again one of its most seductive functions: the LiDAR scanner that allows you to measure with much greater precision the distance and volume of the objects in front to offer more complete augmented reality experiences, something that would undoubtedly enhance the use of the ARKit among app developers.

Also this week, the Twitter account @choco_bit leaked allegedly pictures of the new iPhone where we can see a square camera system, similar to that of the 2019 Pro models, in addition to a less pronounced eyebrow or tab than in previous versions.



New Apple brand headphones

Despite the fact that Apple owns Beats, the apple giant has revolutionized the hearing aid market with its popular AirPods, which have sold like hotcakes since their arrival in 2016.

Now, a rumor this week posted by tweeter Jon Posser says that Apple prepares to launch two hearing aids for this year.

A model would arrive as early as June and they would be the over-the-ear type that cover the entire ear, similar to the Beats Studio. According to Posser, these would cost about $ 350, which put them on a par with Beats and Bose models.

The others, possibly the so-called AirPods X, would come later and would be focused on the exercise, with a price of about $ 200.

The anticipated AirTags

Another Apple product already almost as mythical as the AirPower charger is the AirTags, devices that will be used to find your things and that we still do not know why Apple believes that it is a good idea to launch them, since other smaller companies have tried it before.

A video of the company itself This week confirmed that AirTags are neither like dragons nor unicorns, but actually they seem to be a real product that we will see someday.

The Appleosophy site discovered the mention of the AirTags in an official support video posted on an Apple channel on YouTube. A reference to AirTags is clearly and explicitly seen in the video in the context of using an iPhone. The question is: even if they come true, who needs them?

Tim Cook and the coronavirus

Apple and its CEO Tim Cook have done the same by using their business muscle to procure the shipment of millions of face masks to help doctors and specialists protect themselves against the virus.

And this week Cook shared a video on his Twitter profile where he shows us a facial protection that the company is manufacturing to continue helping medical personnel on the battlefront, the true heroes in the crisis. Cook said the plan is to produce one million of these protectors per week. Many times we are very critical of Apple, but we can only applaud these good actions of the Cupertino giant.