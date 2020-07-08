IPhone 11 was the most popular phone during the first quarter of 2020

Angela Lang / CNET



He iPhone 11 It had a first quarter of 2020 to frame, as it established itself as the most popular phone worldwide.

A study by market analysis firm Omdia found that Apple distributed 19.5 million units of the iPhone 11 worldwide in the first quarter of 2020, a figure that not only leaves its competitors far behind, but also exceeds by a wide margin the 13.6 million units distributed in the iPhone XR – the most popular phone in the same period of 2019 – last year.

“For more than five years, even in the midst of changing wireless market conditions and the global economy, one thing has remained a constant in the phone business: Apple has established itself first or second on Omdia’s list of phones.” Jusy Hong, director of research at Omdia, said in the announcement. “Apple’s success is the result of its strategy of offering relatively few models. This allows the company to focus on a small number of products that appeal to a huge section of consumers and sell in huge volumes.”

It is no surprise that iPhone 11 is established as the most popular phone. The cell phone, launched in September, integrates the same processor as the iPhone 11 Pro (priced from $ 999), it has two cameras, facial recognition features, and the same processing as its older siblings. All this for a price of $ 699, $ 50 less than the price of the iPhone XR.

The figures of the iPhone 11 are worth it to consolidate in the first place and that this is not in danger. The second most popular phone in the world during the period was the Galaxy A51 which, says Omdia, distributed 6.8 million units – much less than half of what the iPhone 11 achieved. In third and fourth place is Xiaomi with its acclaimed Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, which managed to distribute 6.6 and 6.1 million units, respectively. And surprisingly, the two-year-old iPhone XR was fifth on Omdia’s list with 4.7 million units distributed.

Omdia also revealed the growing popularity of 5G phones, where Samsung controls the top of the list. He Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, with 3.5 million units distributed in the period, ranked first, followed by Mate 30 5G and Mate 30 Pro 5G, both from Huawei, with 2.9 and 2.7 million units during the period. Samsung, with the other two members of the S20 family, took fourth and fifth place.

