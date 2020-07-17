IPhone 11 was the best-selling phone in the first quarter of 2020: Canalys

John Kim/CNET



He iPhone 11 It was the best-selling phone during the first quarter of 2020.

Market analysis firm Canalys published on May 7 on its Twitter account a graph showing the position in the global cell phone market during the first quarter of the year. According to data from January 1 to March 31, Apple sold 18 million units of its iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro also appear among the ten best-selling phones in the first quarter of the year and among the three phones total 27 million units sold.

The second place corresponds to Xiaomi with the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8T followed by Samsung with Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A10s in third and fourth place respectively. In the fifth place Xiaomi reappears with the Note 8 Pro closing the ranking of the five best-selling phones.

The ranking of ten phones is exclusively made up of Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung. There is no presence of Huawei or other brands such as Oppo, although it is still early to draw conclusions regarding this year’s total sales, which could also be seen affected by the ongoing pandemic.

IPhone 11 sales could also be overshadowed with the arrival of the iPhone SE 2020 unveiled in April And it offers similar features like the Bionic A12 processor at a price of US $ 399.

