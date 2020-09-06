IPad Turns 10: A Look Into Its Past and Future

CNET



In 2010 Apple returned to give an important turn to technology with the release of the first iPad on April 3 of that year. It is likely that at that time neither Apple expected that the device would become the tablet par excellence, the one that consumers prefer and the mold to be used by its competitors.

Steve Jobs, who presided over the presentation of the tablet in January 2010, announced it as a product that was neither a phone nor a computer, but something that went so far as to create a category of devices that are better than a phone or laptop at tasks such as reading, games and content consumption.

Jobs’ charm during the presentation paid off: The iPad sold 300,000 units on its first day of sales, and by May, just a month after sales began, Apple had already placed one million tablets in the hands of consumers. The iPad achieved 1 million sales in just 28 days, something the iPhone did in 74 days, Jobs would recall.

In 2010 there was only one model –and one size– of iPad, the 9.7-inch, with hardly any variants in storage and 3G cellular connectivity. Its price was US $ 399. Today, however, we have iPads that vary in size (from 7 inches to 12 inches); in storage up to 1TB and 4G connectivity (with the 5G version coming in next months) and with prices that can reach US $ 1,649.

To date, Apple has sold more than 400 million iPads worldwide.

The future of the iPad



Looking ahead to the iPad, it appears that the Apple tablet is facing an identity problem. The iPad has access to highly requested applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint or Google Docs, but it was not until 2019 that it received its own operating system that allows it to do basic computer tasks such as connecting an external drive, using a third-party mouse and a best file manager.

Despite the new features, the iPad still needs more features to be a seamless replacement for a computer. Among the most requested features is that of a program similar to Mac’s Xcode for writing code; a photo editing app like Adobe Lightroom and a professional video app like Final Cut Pro X. The power for these apps is present in the latest iPad models like the Pro, it just takes Apple to free it up and make the most of it .

Perhaps the future of the iPad is not just to be a full-fledged computer, but something more. There are reports that suggest that the iPad will be one of the first folding devices of the company. These reports are backed by patents showing the ideas of the Cupertino firm.

But before becoming a tablet capable of doubling as a purse or rolling up like an omelette, the iPad has yet to improve its functions in order to finally be a replacement for a computer. We do not know what the Apple tablet holds for the next ten years, but hopefully they will be the same or more interesting than the ten years so far.

