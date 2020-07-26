IPad Pro with 5G is delayed and would arrive until 2021: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will delay the launch of its first tablet with 5G connectivity, according to an Asian medium.

The report comes from United Daily News, a medium that we know little about, but it was picked up by MacRumors and reveals that the iPad Pro with 5G and microLED screen will not arrive in 2020 until 2021.

According to the information, Apple would have delayed this iPad Pro due to multiple problems and setbacks in its production chain as a result of the crisis of COVID-19. The tablet was going to make its debut in the fall of this year, possibly in October or November, a time that Apple used to announce a new tablet. premium.

Apple recently announced a new tablet, just from the Pro family. The new tablet does not have many changes over the 2018 version beyond a dual camera in the back, which led to believe that Apple was keeping the biggest news for the iPad Pro later this year. However, after these reports it seems that the tablet will make its appearance in 2021.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

The iPad Pro with 5G is not the only Apple product that is forecast for the second half of the year. In fact, 2020 looks like one of the years with the most apple products. In addition to the iPad Pro, Apple will launch the iPhone 12, a device to locate objects, a new Apple Watch, a new MacBook and iMac, a new Apple TV and on top are the new operating systems for these products.

