IPad Pro with 5G and mini-LED screen will arrive in 2021: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The iPad Pro with 5G connectivity will arrive sometime in the first half of 2021, according to the L0vetodream account on Twitter.

The account, which has gained relevance for its leaks, says that this tablet, which will also have an A14X processor and mini-LED screen, will be released between the first and second quarter of 2021. The account says that this tablet will use the X55 modem of Qualcomm, which allows 5G connections.

Qualcomm’s X55 modem is one of the industry favorites because it supports mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. mmWave is a technology that offers better connection speed with 5G networks, but its range is not as extensive. Sub-6GHz, on the other hand, does not offer very high speeds, but has a wider radius.

The iPad Pro will reportedly be the second Apple product to receive 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12, as the phone family is informally known for the fall of this year, will be the first product to support 5G technology.

Apple will use Qualcomm’s modem for both the iPhone and iPad Pro, but that won’t be for long. According to reports, the Cupertino company is developing their own 5G chips to equip them in products from 2022 onwards. Apple is creating these modems with the help of the talent and technology from Intel’s modem division, which was acquired by Apple in 2019.

