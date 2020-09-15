iPad Pro, MacBook Pro with mini-LEDs are imminent: DigiTimes

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a MacBook Pro with a mini-LED screen this year, says the Asian media DigiTimes.

According to the report, Apple is also working on LCD monitors with a mini-LED screen, although it is not clear if these are the monitors of a new iMac or iMac Pro, or if Apple intends to place a panel made of mini-LEDs in a subsequent one. monitor version Display XDR.

The DigiTimes Report reaffirm what was said this same week of March 2 by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most reliable when reporting on Apple. The analyst says Apple will launch six mini-LED screen products between this year and 2021, including the two rumored by DigiTimes.

A mini-LED panel is a technology between LCD and OLED. The screens with this technology could be thinner and lighter, but at the same time offering some of the benefits of OLED panels such as better color gamut, dynamic range and local off to improve the black tone.

It is very likely that these products will be announced more towards the end of the year, possibly between September and October. Apple usually unveils big news for its tablets and computers in October. Although a new iPad Pro for the first half of the year, a tablet from the same family but with more news and differences would be announced later this year.

Apple does not comment on reports or rumors.

These photos were taken with an iPhone XS – and edited on an iPad Pro To see photos