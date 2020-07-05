IPad continues transition to USB-C port

Sarah Tew/CNET



Apple is preparing to launch an iPad Air with the USB-C port, according to the Mac Otakara site.

A new iPad Air, which currently has a starting price of $ 499, will soon be upgraded to a new generation that will flag the abandonment of the Lightning port. Adopting the USB-C port, the new iPad Air would become Apple’s second tablet to do so.

He iPad Pro It was the first mobile product from Apple to abandon the Lightning port, although in Apple’s portfolio there are other products that have done so, but these are all computers. IPad Pro has a USB-C port for compatibility and convenience. The tablet is aimed at professional users and its peripherals may have a USB-C cable, making it easier to use with the tablet.

Mac Otakara says the new iPad Air tablet will have an 11-inch screen, inheriting the size and design of the iPad Pro of the same size. The newer model has a 10.5-inch screen. Other reports suggest that Apple could launch the new tablet with a 10.8-inch screen instead of 11 inches.

The trustworthy Japanese site mentioned the existence of a new iPad mini, which other equally trustworthy voices, such as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, have indicated that will increase your screen size between 8.5 and 9 inches. The iPad Air is expected to hit the market in 2020, while the new iPad mini will debut in 2021.

Apple does not comment on product rumors.