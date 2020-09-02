IOS 14’s Picture in Picture feature beats Android in two ways

Manzana. Screenshot by CNET



IPhone owners who install iOS 14 they will find a pleasant surprise: Picture in Picture, a new feature announced on Monday, June 22 during the WWDC 2020 developer conference. A Samsung innovation that was later embraced by Android phones, Picture in Picture has been an essential feature for years. The feature is not new to Apple either, as it exists on the iPad, but it is new to the iPhone, an iconic device with more than 100 million users in the United States, according to Statista.



Although the feature is late for iPhones, Apple’s version of this feature has a few extra tricks that Android may want to emulate. Picture in Picture and other features will arrive in the public beta of iOS 14 and in the fall in the final version of the update.

Here we tell you what Picture in Picture is, how it can overcome the function of Android phones and its limitations.

What is Picture in Picture video for iOS 14?

Picture in Picture allows you to watch a video played in a miniature window in the corner of your phone screen while doing other things on your phone. The video window stays open as you open another window to chat, read news, or adjust your cell phone settings. Therefore, you can watch video on your iPhone from any screen.

Picture in Picture is the proper name with which Apple baptized this function, but usually this function is known as picture-in-picture or PiP.



IPhone apps that are compatible with Picture in Picture on iOS 14

Apple tv ($ 179 at Apple)

Podcasts

Safari

Facetime

iTunes

home

Any external app that is compatible with the function on iPad

App developers who want to take advantage of PiP will have to use Apple’s Picture in Picture APIs.

How Picture in Picture works on iPhone

In whatever phone you use, the PiP function is very convenient. You don’t have to search for the function, it comes to you naturally and helpfully.

This is what happens on the iPhone. You start to watch a video compatible with the app. It occurs to you that you have to reply to a text message, check your email or check the weather. When you slide your finger on the screen to go to the home screen, the video is miniaturized and continues to play on a small screen. This works with FaceTime calls too.

The thumbnail window is persistent, which means you can switch to whatever app you want as many times as you like without the video disappearing. To enlarge the video window, pinch the window with your fingers to zoom. To move the window, you just have to drag it with the tip of your finger.

If the PiP window gets in the way, you can slide it to the side of the screen where it will disappear. And here’s the best part: the audio continues to play even when you’ve made the screen disappear.

While in Picture in Picture mode, you can pause, go backward, or forward in apps that support these controls. You can also tap the control to make it full screen or completely close the video screen.

What Google and Samsung can learn from Apple

Apple’s Picture in Picture feature can have two advantages over its Android competition. I was delighted to see when Apple demoed how you could pin the window to the side of the screen in iOS 14. On Android phones, you can drag the PiP window anywhere on the screen. But if you move it to the margins, the window moves and bounces like a bowling ball.

On Android phones, I’ve had to close the PiP window many times because it was getting in the way. However, closing the window does not mean that you want to stop the video from playing. The option to continue playing the audio after fixing the video window is especially useful for FaceTime video calls.

Pinch the window to zoom is another aspect that is worth highlighting in this tool, and that does not exist in Android. On phones like Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, I can zoom to enlarge it, a second zoom action makes it become a full screen. If Apple’s method works as it demonstrated in the presentation, its rivals are going to have to get smart.

What iPhone Picture in Picture Doesn’t Do

Apple’s new feature works with video only. Android PiP, by comparison, also works with Google Maps. Hopefully in the future the function includes Apple Maps and Google Maps within the Picture in Picture function.