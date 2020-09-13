iOS 14 will have a new exercise app; what’s new for iMessage and HomeKit

iPhoneHacks



On Tuesday, March 10, details were leaked about news that will have iOS 14, the operating system that the future iPhone 12 will have.

iOS 14, as the succession of iOS 13 is known informally, will have a new application of exercises and routines for iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple is also developing a feature set called PencilKit for developers to harness the potential of the Apple Pencil.

This information comes from MacRumors and 9to5Mac, two specialized and very reliable media when it comes to Apple news. Both sites got access to iOS 14 code and from there got details of these new features. If everything progresses normally, iOS 14 would be announced during WWDC, an event that Apple usually holds in June. The celebration of the event, however, is endangered by the coronavirus. Facebook and Google have already canceled similar events.

The physical activity app, codenamed “Seymour,” will be publicly called Fit or Fitness and could feature a wide variety of activities such as running, cycling, rowing, stretching, strength training, dancing and yoga, according to the report. . The application can be used on any Apple device (except the Mac) and will synchronize the activity with the Apple Watch.

In addition, Apple would be developing a set of functions called PencilKit that will allow to convert any text written by hand with the Apple Pencil into typed text. With this tool you could write emails by hand and they would be sent as if you had written it with the iPad keyboard.

Apple will also add improvements to its iMessage app. Among the improvements are a mentions system within a group chat like the one that messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram have and the ability to delete a message after sending it. MacRumors says that once the message has been deleted, a message will be displayed indicating how it happens on WhatsApp. At the moment, it is unknown if there will be a time limit to delete the message.

Apple is working on bringing the iPadOS home screen to the iPhone. According to 9to5Mac, users will be able to use list view, an iPadOS feature that places some widgets on the home screen to make it easier to view information and get recommendations from Siri.

iOS 14 will also have another great novelty as part of HomeKit, its effort in the home automation department. According to 9to5Mac, HomeKit on iOS 14 will have facial recognition so that security cameras with HomeKit integration can recognize registered faces. The 9to5Mac report also suggests the possibility of using HomePods as the default speaker on televisions connected to an Apple TV, and lastly, smart lights connected to HomeKit could change color automatically as night falls.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Tuesday, March 10 at 9:40 AM Pacific North America to add more information about iOS 14.

