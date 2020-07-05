iOS 14 will bring an integrated translator: report

iPhoneHacks



iOS 14 It will come with many new features.

The new version of the operating system for Apple’s mobile devices will have an integrated translator and, in the case of iPadOS, greater compatibility for Apple Pencil, as reported on June 2 by 9to5Mac. Until now, to translate a web page from an iPhone it was necessary to use applications or services such as Google Translate, but with this new function Apple would allow to translate web pages directly from Safari. In addition, the report says, the new built-in translation feature will also be able to run on other Apple apps like the App Store.

Simultaneous translation of iOS 14 it would not need an Internet connection and would only be compatible with cell phones that have an A11 processor, so only iPhone 8 and later models could have it.

On the other hand, the report indicates that iPadOS 14 will also offer greater integration and compatibility between Apple Pencil and Apple’s native browser, Safari. It is hoped that thanks to this the Apple Pencil can scroll, touch links and content on Web pages, in addition to being able to make annotations by hand.

Along with these new features, iOS 14 is expected to include a physical activity application with routines for different types of exercises and iMessage to add the option to delete messages. iOS 14 will see the light in the next WWDC It will take place on June 22 and will officially arrive for everyone in October, with the launch of the new iPhone.

