iOS 14 vs. Android 11: Is the iPhone operating system better than Android?

iOS 14 and Android 11 are the most recent versions of the operating systems for iPhone and Android cell phones that will arrive in the coming months as updates that will bring different news.

It is clear that for many, Apple copied itself from Google to bring important news in iOS 14, but in the same way, not everything works exactly the same way.

However, these new features make these the most similar versions between iOS and Android. So which one is better between iOS 14 and Android 11?

Below, I compare some of the main new features of iOS 14 and Android 11 to find out which operating system seems to be doing things better considering the beta and previous versions that have been available.

iOS 14 vs. Android 11: Some news

Widgets: The widgets iOS 14 offer more detail and look more beautiful, they can also be grouped. However, there are many more widgets on Android and offer much more flexibility to better adapt to your tastes (position size, etc.).

The widgets iOS 14 offer more detail and look more beautiful, they can also be grouped. However, there are many more widgets on Android and offer much more flexibility to better adapt to your tastes (position size, etc.). Quick Settings or Control Center: Both offer the same basic functions in general, but Android 11 offers better interaction with some settings to be able to do more from there and the new widget music increases productivity.

Both offer the same basic functions in general, but Android 11 offers better interaction with some settings to be able to do more from there and the new widget music increases productivity. App drawer and app library: This is something that Android has had since its inception and it works similarly. One of the differences is that iOS 14 automatically groups apps by theme, something that not all Android launchers offer, although you can still do it.

This is something that Android has had since its inception and it works similarly. One of the differences is that iOS 14 automatically groups apps by theme, something that not all Android launchers offer, although you can still do it. Picture in Picture: Natively, the Picture in Picture feature seems to work better in iOS 14 because it allows you to resize the window or even hide it while the audio continues. However, it is currently limited to very few apps and some Android interfaces allow even more flexibility with those windows.

Natively, the Picture in Picture feature seems to work better in iOS 14 because it allows you to resize the window or even hide it while the audio continues. However, it is currently limited to very few apps and some Android interfaces allow even more flexibility with those windows. Best multitasking: Android allows at least to divide the screen with two apps and some even allow to create floating screens. Even Android now offers bubble messaging apps (beyond Facebook Messenger) to offer more productivity.

Where iOS wins is that it receives updates faster and for longer, you have iMessage if you are very interested, good integration with other Apple products (such as AirPods) and the details in the interface design are often more attractive.

However, Android offers variety. You can find phones of all kinds of manufacturers, price, functions, specifications and colors. In addition, the system offers great customization and control of what you do. Notifications are generally more useful, Google Assistant is more useful than Siri, and with the arrival of Nearby Share, Apple fans may no longer be able to blame AirDrop at you.

I think that iOS 14 is without a doubt the most exciting version for Android users because it solves some of the main sacrifices you had to make if you switched from Google’s operating system to an iPhone. However, iOS 14 still differs significantly and I find that Android continues to adapt better to my personality and what I look for in a phone – I like to have more control of what I do or can do and more options.

Of course, at the end of the day, the most important thing is your preferences and needs, just as if you are more used to one than the other, it is very likely that you will feel more comfortable in that same kind of operating system.

