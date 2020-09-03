iOS 14: Public beta brings users closer to the most desired features

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



iOS 14 finally add the Widgets to the home screen and receive a lot of news that, to be honest, does look like some Android tricks, but that are well received on the iPhone.

The new iOS 14 operating system is already in beta for developers since the announcement in mid-June, and the first public beta version of iOS 14 is also available since the first days of July. The final software will be available to all users who are patient – or unwilling to try their luck with betas – in the fall, perhaps September.

Here we tell you all the details you should know about this new version of the operating system, the betas, the date the public beta begins, the list of compatible iPhone models, among other aspects.







What iPhone models can be updated to iOS 14?

You’ll be happy to know that a large number of phones — and even an iPod touch — will be able to receive the update. In the iOS 14 compatibility list we find the iPhone 11 family, as well as the iPhone XS and iPhone X. But models as old as the iPhone 6s or the first generation iPhone SE will also receive the update to iOS 14.

Also on the list is the seventh-generation iPod touch.

If you have a good memory you will notice something: the compatibility list of iOS 14 is exactly identical to that of iOS 13. Apple is making sure that the largest number of devices, some so old that they were released five years ago, can be updated to your new operating systems.







iOS 14: Developer Beta and Public Beta

Manzana released the first beta of iOS 14 for developers the day of the announcement, Monday, June 22. The developer beta can be officially downloaded only by authorized developers, with an active account (which requires an annual payment).

The beta for developers, especially the first one, is one of the most unstable versions because it is the first time that people outside of Apple have interaction with the system. Starting with this beta, new versions will arrive for developers and with changes and improvements applied from user feedback.

iOS 14: All about the public beta

Apple released the iOS 14 first public beta on July 9. Typically, the company releases a public beta one or two days after the developer beta releases. Also, the public beta almost always corresponds to the same version as the one for developers. These are the instructions to register and download the public beta.

As always, it is important to know that it is not advisable to install iOS 14 – and any other beta operating system – on a phone or device that is for daily use, as some applications that still do not match the new version may have partial malfunctions or total. And the only way to go back from iOS 14 to iOS 13 is by restoring the device, an action that involves erasing the information on the device.

16 new features of iOS 14 shown in images [fotos] To see photos



iOS 14: Official Availability Date

Apple did not give details of the exact date when users will be able to download the final and stable version of iOS 14, but the fall was given as a window for the launch.

Apple has regularly released each new operating system in September, days before a new iPhone goes on sale. However, this year launches could be affected by the coronavirus. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 12As the series of at least four phones for this year is known, it would launch between September and November. It is unknown if this delay would also affect the arrival of iOS 14. Autumn ends already towards the end of the year, in mid-December.

Widgets, App Library, PiP and all the news of iOS 14

iOS 14 has one of the biggest changes to the iOS interface in several years, and it is also one of the most important redesigns in the history of the operating system, as for the first time the grid of icons on the home screen softens its restrictions and gives way to widgets.

Widgets

Apple uses the widgets for several editions of iOS, but these, which are a new way to see more information about your favorite apps, were only in a hidden window that you had to slide from left to right on the home screen.

Now the widgets They have invaded your iPhone’s home screen. You can place widgets of different sizes in almost any part of your screen, either to see more information about the weather, to see your entire schedule for the day or to check the most relevant news.

In the first beta of iOS 14 for developers they can only be used widgets of native apps, but Apple hopes developers will take advantage of the feature so third-party apps update their apps and are ready once iOS 14 hits users in the fall.

App Library

The App Library is another of the great changes in iOS 14. Known for now in Spanish as the Apps Library, it is a section where Apple puts all your applications in groups ordered by algorithms. The applications are grouped into categories such as Social, Utilities, Leisure, Productivity, among others.

The App Library also groups recently used or downloaded apps into a group and stores suggested apps in another folder depending on time, location, and context. The Apps Library will try to put some order to the home pages, although you can also disable this function if you want all your applications on as many pages as you want.

Third party apps

Apple did not make much noise about it, but iOS 14 will allow you to choose the application you want to use for email and for the browser. That is, now you can use Chrome instead of Safari and Gmail instead of the Mail app.

The applications that you want can be configured by default so that they have more integration with the system and act as the native applications for those functions. Apple doesn’t plan to do the same for weather apps, maps, music, or podcasts, but this is a good start toward more openness.

Clips App

Apple came up with a way that you can use apps without having to install them completely. App Clips allows you to download only a basic but essential version for occasions when you are going to use an application very little, for example to rent a bicycle, to pay for a coffee or to see a recipe.

These applications will be less than 10MB and will have Sign with Apple integration to facilitate account creation or login.

Calls

The call interface also has a change that users have been asking for for years. When you receive a call, the notification no longer covers the entire screen and now only a small notification appears at the top of the screen.

The notification, if it is from a person in your contacts, shows the photo of your contact, the name and the buttons to answer or hang up. In the iOS settings you can make the notification continue to cover the entire screen, but you may not want to do that (because it is annoying).

Picture in Picture

If you have an iPad, the Picture in Picture (PiP) feature may already be familiar to you. The function allows the video of a compatible application to continue playing in a small window while you are doing any other action in another application.

Picture in Picture in iOS 14 will allow you to make a video call with FaceTime, and continue browsing the Internet, for example. PiP will also let you play a video from Apple TV Plus and in the meantime keep checking Twitter or Instagram.

For a video to be playable on PiP, the app needs to allow it, so Netflix, Amazon Prime, or HBO will have to update to make it possible on iOS 14 with their iPhone apps.

Read more: IOS 14’s Picture in Picture feature beats Android in two ways

Messages

Messages gets more features to look like WhatsApp on iOS.

Now you can pin your most important conversations at the top of the application. Pinned conversations will show the contact’s face, either with a photo of the person or their Memoji. If the conversation is set for a group, people’s faces will appear smaller and the person who wrote the most recent message in a slightly larger image.

The Messages app also includes mentions, so now you can receive notifications only when your name is mentioned in the conversation. Messages also have the ability to string responses, so that you know exactly when a message is a response.

Messages also adds new Memoji and with more customization options, including a mask to represent you very ad hoc to the times.

Maps

The native Apple Maps application now has new navigation options and includes more details of tourist spots.

Apple Maps now displays directions for cyclists, showing options like stairs, closed roads, and more efficient route options.

And continuing with the greener routes of transportation, Apple Maps in iOS 14 now shows routes specifically made for electric cars. Now users can trace routes where there are charging stations for their vehicles.

If you are a tourist soul, Apple Maps will now be your best companion. The application will now show guides of tourist places to know where to go, where to eat, what to buy and places to visit. Apple says it has worked with “trusted brands” to make these guides.

Translate

iOS 14 has not run out of new applications and Apple debuted Translate (Translate, in Spanish) and that helps you precisely to translate text in different languages.

The application offers the option to translate speech to text and text to speech, it can be used in offline mode (downloading the languages ​​previously), and it can automatically detect the language to be translated.

Apple says Translate supports 11 languages, but more will come in the future. In addition to Maps, Photos and many other services, Apple is once again in direct competition with Google, a company that has a similar reliable service.

Siri

Like the call interface, Siri in iOS 14 becomes less invasive.

When you invoke Siri, either by voice or by the physical button on the iPhone, the assistant icon will now appear at the bottom, but the rest of the screen will be visible so you can continue to see without blocking it.

The downside to this is that although Siri no longer invades the entire screen, it is not usable. That is, if while using Siri you want to open an app, this will not be possible.

The good news is that Siri now has more features and you can translate text without having to lock the entire screen or open the Translate app; you can also make app-based shopping lists; You can display the weather for places that appear in an app, answer questions based on information from the web, send audio messages (in Messages), and now you have more than 20 pieces of information to share.

Home

More intelligence and more security come to the Home app in iOS 14.

The app, which allows you to control all your smart and compatible devices, now has suggested automations depending on the time or your location. The application has a change in the interface that now shows the status of priority accessories, such as door lock or exterior lights.

Empowering your favorite smart home accessory, Home in iOS 14 can change the color of smart lights based on the day. During the night it will put warm and soft colors, but during the day the lights will change to a light and cold tone to stimulate productivity.

In terms of integration with cameras, Hogar will now be able to recognize people who are in front of the door and who appear among the people tagged in your photos. In addition, now you can define areas of activity so that the cameras only alert of movement in those areas.

Safari

Apple’s browser is now more secure, understands more languages ​​and becomes the fastest mobile web browser in the world, according to Apple studies.

Safari will now know when you are viewing a page that is not in your language and will suggest translating it, as long as it is a language supported by the service. Safari will also alert users when a web service uses a password that has already been leaked or is compromised.

Continuing with privacy issues, Safari will have a privacy report so that users know the times that tracking services want to monitor their activity. And when it comes to speed, Apple claims up to twice the speed on sites with JavaScript compared to Chrome for Android.

Other improvements and news

CarPlay has wallpapers and allows more applications.

Cars can use the iPhone as a wireless key.

AirPods will receive automatic connection.

AirPods Pro will have Spatial Audio for immersive sound.

Indicators when an app uses the camera or microphone.

You will be able to share your approximate and not exact location.

ARKit 4 to discover augmented reality experiences in the world.

The Camera is faster and has exposure control.

Weather shows alerts about extreme temperatures.

Photos has new organizational features.

Notes has been improved in design to simplify and give relevance to content.

Health has integration with the sleep function of watchOS 7.

iOS 14: First Impressions

Although iOS 14 seems to have as its main novelty the widgets On the home screen, the truth is that many of the modifications are extremely useful, such as being able to change the default application for email and for the browser.

Users are beginning to have more freedom to choose their favorite non-Apple apps for full use on iOS. Also, App Library offers more automatic organization for a cleaner device.

CarKey promises to be a great way of interacting with the cars that take advantage of it and in general the new operating system, with changes like the one received in Safari, promises greater security and privacy for users.

The changes in the interface, especially with Siri and the calls that no longer invade the entire screen, and the modifications to the home screen, are also very welcome and although it makes us think why they were so late, how good that they are already here.