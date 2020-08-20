iOS 14: How to activate Picture in Picture on iPhone

iOS 14 finally enable Picture in Picture (PiP) on the iPhone, and here we tell you how to activate it.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, the term Picture in Picture refers to placing a playing video in a small, floating window while you continue to do a second activity. This function is active on iPad and Android for many years, worse is until 2020 that it reaches the iPhone.

These are the steps to activate Picture in Picture on your iPhone with iOS 14:

Open the Settings app Ve a General Look for the Picture in another (PIP) option Activate the PIP option automatically



Now that you’ve turned on PiP on your iPhone, make sure your favorite video apps – like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or YouTube – are compatible with the new iOS 14 feature. At the time of writing, only the native Apple TV app offers PiP support, but surely more compatible apps will arrive very soon.

Once you activate PiP, to minimize your video, simply close the application or click on the icon of a square with an arrow that appears in the playback settings field (where you see the forward, delay or pause buttons, among others) .