iOS 14 confirms iPad Pro, iPhone 9 and new Apple TV control

iOS 14, as the next version of Apple’s operating system is known, has references to several unannounced but highly anticipated products, including the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) and a three-camera iPad Pro.

9to5Mac, one of the most trusted sites on Apple topics, gained access to lines of code from iOS 14 and from which it was able to get bits of information about the iPhone 9, 2020 iPad Pro, a new remote control for the Apple TV, a new exercise app and details about the AirTag.

The iPad Pro, says 9to5Mac based on the information obtained, will have a rear camera with three lenses, coinciding with what was said by previous reports. The camera will feature a wide-angle lens, a prime lens and a telephoto lens, the report says. The iPad Pro will also have a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for more augmented reality features.

The code, the report says, also speaks of the iPhone 9. The phone will have compatibility with Touch ID and Express Transit, a technology to streamline travel payments that some iPhone models of years past do not have. Apple, by placing this technology, hopes that owners of an iPhone 6 or similar year models, will switch to the iPhone 9, says the report.

iOS 14 also adds information about the expectation of a new Apple TV. While it is known that Apple will launch a new box of streaming, 9to5Mac could know that a new remote control will also arrive. The software has no further information on the new box and its control, but the existence of a new control will please users who have complained about the current Apple TV version.

Last but not least, Apple is working on a workout app for the Apple TV, says 9to5Mac. The application will allow users to download routines and receive comments and instructions from the television. The exercise information will be synced to the Apple Watch and will have Apple Music integration to play music during the workout, the report says.

Apple does not comment on the reports.

iOS 14 is an operating system that, if the coronavirus permitting, it would be revealed at the annual WWDC event that is customary in June. The celebration of this event (which Apple has not yet confirmed) is in jeopardy due to the cancellation of other events, both technological and other categories for fear of contagion of coronavirus.

Most of these products, or at least the iPad Pro, iPhone 9, Apple TV, and AirTags, were expected to be announced in March. According to reports, Apple would like to launch these four products between the first and second quarters of the year, but the coronavirus, which has already claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people and infected more than 100,000 around the world, could delay the announcement.

