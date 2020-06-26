iOS 14 brings new features to the back of your iPhone

Apple did not reveal it during the conference of the WWDC 2020, but developers with access to the iOS 14 beta have discovered new tweaks and options to configure taps on the back of the iPhone and these become actions.

The functions are hidden within the Accessibility menu and actions can be configured by tapping the back of the iPhone two or three times. The gesture can be used for a multitude of options, from turning the volume down or locking the screen, to muting the phone, calling Siri, or executing shortcuts.

Apple announced iOS 14 on Monday during the inaugural conference of the developer event WWDC 2020. Apple announced some new features of the operating system such as Widgets on the home screen pages, a less invasive Siri, more privacy settings and changes to the interface in general.

iOS 14 is right now on your first version of the developer beta. Apple said it will release a public beta starting in July, with general availability starting in the fall.