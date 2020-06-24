iOS 14 and iPadOS: These are the compatible iPhone models

Manzana



Apple announced the models compatible with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, the operating systems announced on Monday June 22 during the event WWDC 2020.

The models included are products from several years ago.



These are the phones that will receive iOS 14:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

1st and 2nd generation iPhone SE

seventh generation ipod touch

These are the tablets that can be updated to iPadOS 14:

All iPad Pro models

iPad Air 2 or newer

iPad 5 or newer

iPad mini 4 or newer

Apple will begin a trial period with the beta for developers of both operating systems. Developers can now upgrade to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 as long as they have an active developer account. The public beta of both systems will arrive in July and the final version, ready for the public, will be released in the fall.