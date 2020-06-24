iOS 14 and iPadOS: These are the compatible iPhone models

Apple announced the models compatible with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, the operating systems announced on Monday June 22 during the event WWDC 2020.
The models included are products from several years ago.
These are the phones that will receive iOS 14:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- 1st and 2nd generation iPhone SE
- seventh generation ipod touch
These are the tablets that can be updated to iPadOS 14:
- All iPad Pro models
- iPad Air 2 or newer
- iPad 5 or newer
- iPad mini 4 or newer
Apple will begin a trial period with the beta for developers of both operating systems. Developers can now upgrade to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 as long as they have an active developer account. The public beta of both systems will arrive in July and the final version, ready for the public, will be released in the fall.
