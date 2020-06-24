iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will allow using Chrome or Outlook as default

Apple / Screenshot by Sean Keane / CNET



Among the news presented at WWDC 2020, Apple’s annual developer conference, the company announced that iPhone and iPad users will be able to change the default native browser and email app at iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, which means that in the near future users will be able to choose Chrome as the header browser or their Gmail or Outlook mail, as the default to send emails.

Apple did not speak in depth about this new feature, but during the keynote the company showed an image revealing that this option would be available with iPadOS 14, and in the preview of iOS 14 it can be read that this option will also be available for iOS 14. “Set default email and browser applications. With iOS 14, you can configure a third-party application as the default email or browser application throughout the system, “Apple said.

The Cupertino firm also did not comment on the opening of its products and services, but in addition to allowing the use of third-party services as default, the HomePod will also be able to use third-party services – such as Spotify – instead of Apple Music.

Apple has only mentioned that this option will be available for email applications and the web browser. So it is not certain if this will be extended to other music or navigation apps by streaming. This will be the first time that Apple allows third-party applications to be used by default.

In addition to the above, Apple will also add new features and tools to both the iPhone and iPad operating systemAs with the App Library (which is a new way to save and store applications), the new Siri interface and the new version of widgets will also be present within iPadOS 14.