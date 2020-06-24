iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How to download the developer beta

Celso Bulgatti / CNET



During the developer conference WWDC 2020, Apple introduced the new version of its operating system, iOS 14 for both iPhone and iPad, called iPadOS 14, update that will arrive with a redesign of the home screen, new skills for Siri and a renewed Apple Maps, among several other functions.

The first deployment of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is now available, although only for developers who have a paid account. However, the public beta will arrive in July and once it becomes available, anyone can try all the news included in this new operating system.

Here we tell you everything you need to know to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Warning: This is a developer preview

Although the launch of the developer beta is becoming more stable, we must not forget that the software has not been officially released and that it is in beta for a reason: it is not finished. This means that the applications are not perfect, that the battery of your device may be affected and that your device may restart frequently and randomly.



For this reason, we do not recommend installing iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your main device. Our second recommendation is that you wait, at least, for the first public version that will be available in July, and that the closer you are to the final release, the operating system will be more functional.

You should also remember that you will not be able to revert to the previous version easily, so you will have to factory reset your iPhone or iPad to the last backup you created with iOS 13, or start from scratch.

That said, if you don’t mind taking risks and still want to play it, this is what you will have to do to download iOS 14 and iPadOS now:

How to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

First of all, you must have an Apple developer pay account, which costs $ 99 a year, and which allows you to publish applications on the App Store and have access to all beta releases of the operating system.

If you have one of these accounts, you should visit the page of the Apple Developer site to download the software in beta. There is no OTA download file for this first beta, so you will have to install it manually. When the iOS 14 public beta launches, the program will be available here, but you will have to register your device and install the update wirelessly or OTA.

Devices are compatible with the beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

The phones and tablets that will receive the Apple’s new operating system are the iPhone 6S and current models, the iPad Air 2 and current models, all models of the iPad Pro, the fifth generation iPad or current models and the iPad Mini 4 and current models of this tablet.

Availability of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

iOS 14 will begin its availability process with a beta version for developers and later it will arrive in a public beta for those interested. Apple did not give the specific date, but the official and global launch for iOS 14 will be in the fall.

In addition, the news of iOS 14, Apple also introduced iPadOS 14, TVOS 14, watchOS 7 and revealed that the company will abandon Intel processors to add processors created and designed by the same company.

