IOS 13.5 beta makes it easier to unlock face by wearing a mask

James Ashley
Developers can now download iOS 13.5.

The beta of iOS 13.5 is available starting Wednesday April 29.

Apple adds in this beta, that developers can now install, faster authorization when the user is wearing a protection mask. The beta also includes a version of the API that Apple, junto a Google, is being developed to help combat the COVID-19.

iOS 13.5 allows a user using a face mask to bypass Face ID facial recognition and go directly to the screen to enter the numeric code. Previous versions of iOS 13.5 delay between the Face ID screen and the code screen.

The iOS 13.5 beta includes the first version of the API to notify users that they are exposed or interact with people infected by the virus. The beta is available to developers along with the Xcode 11.5 development software, which includes the SDK required to use the API.

There’s no date for iOS 13.5 availability for all users yet, though companies said exposure notifications would reach users in May. Google also released software similar to iOS 13.5 for developers on Wednesday.

