iOS 13.4 is coming March 24 with trackpad support for all iPads

Manzana



Apple will release the version for all users iOS 13.4 (which includes iPadOS 13.4) on March 24.

The Cupertino firm announced that this new version of the operating system will include support for the trackpad for him new iPad Pro and also for the rest of the portfolio of Apple tablets that are compatible with this operating system. The update includes other improvements such as new Memoji and shared folders in iCloud.

Now that Apple announced its first iPad keyboard integrating a trackpad or cursor, iOS 13.4 —and iPadOS 13.4— will include support so that the new iPad Pro can be used with this keyboard, although it won’t arrive until May. Also, iPadOS 13.4 will allow any tablet compatible with that version to be used with a mouse or trackpad natively.

Apple confirmed, according to MacRumors, that iPadOS 13.4 will make Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party mice compatible with new iPad features. It is important to mention that the iPad is already compatible with mice since the arrival of iOS 13, but now it will take advantage of Apple’s implementation.

Apple announced on Wednesday March 18 a new iPad Pro that has two cameras on the back, a LiDAR sensor and more news. The iPad Pro will also have the Magic Keyboard which is Apple’s first keyboard for the iPad to include a trackpad. Users, however, will be able to use trackpads or mice they already have at home.

15 features of the iPhone with iOS 13 that you will love [fotos] To see photos

