IOS 13.4 arrives with new Memoji and native trackpad support

Apple released on Tuesday, March 24, the version iOS 13.4 for all compatible devices and it comes loaded with quite a few new features.

iOS 13.4, which includes iPadOS 13.4, is now available and can be downloaded from the devices themselves in OTA mode (Over the air) or via Mac or PC via Finder or iTunes, respectively.

Apple announced iOS 13.4 in recent days during the unveiling of its first products of 2020, the iPad Pro and the MacBook Air. The new version of the operating system includes new Memoji with figures of the custom emoticon stickers. The new Memoji come in the form of new gestures like a shocked face, hearts around the face, a computer face, a person praying, and an angry face.

iOS 13.4 and iPadOS include native keyboard support, trackpads or Apple or third party mice. iOS 13 already had support for these accessories, but it was a somewhat basic feature. In iOS 13.4 there are more options to configure and the devices have more integration.

One of the main novelties that come with iOS 13.4 is the possibility of creating shared folders in iCloud. Apple announced this feature as part of iOS 13, but until before iOS 13.4 the shared folder tool was not available.

Another of the great novelties that will arrive in iOS 13.4 is to do universal shopping on iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. This function will allow users to purchase an application to include the version of the app for the other platforms.

The iOS 13.4 beta, which was available to developers in recent weeks, included a new API called CarKey. With the new API, users will be able to use their NFC-enabled devices, such as an iPhone or Apple Watch, to interact with compatible cars. Car owners will be able to share the digital key with their family members. Apple hasn’t said when this feature will arrive.

