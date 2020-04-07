Investigation Discovery Plots Follow-Up To Netflix Breakout Doc Series ‘Tiger King’

Investigation Discovery is entering into the Tiger King enterprise. The factual broadcaster is plotting a follow-up to the breakout Netflix sequence.

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity, which launched on Netflix on March 20 and has develop into one of many streamer’s most-talked about titles, tells the story of Joe Unique, in any other case often called Joseph Maldonado-Passage and the world of massive cats in North America in addition to an alleged homicide plot.

ID is now delving into the thriller with Investigating The Unusual World Of Joe Unique, asking questions corresponding to whether or not Carole Baskin was a selfless protector of animals or whether or not she orchestrated the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis.

The community claims that it’ll reveal the “secrets and techniques” that solely Joe Unique is aware of and options unique footage that has not aired. It’ll additionally ask what skeletons Joe is hiding, whether or not his conviction is justified, who’s Jeff Lowe and what does the FBI know and what secrets and techniques lie hidden inside Doc Antle’s partitions.

Investigating The Unusual World Of Joe Unique is produced by Conveyor Media with Theresa McKeown & Colin Whelan as Government Producers and Rebecca Sirmons as Co-Government Producer.

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, however the tens of millions of true crime followers all over the world have been left wanting extra,” stated Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, Journey Channel, American Heroes Channel and Vacation spot America. “ID is the right place to seek out the inevitable sequel to this drama – that includes a lacking husband, successful man, and the unlawful enterprise of unique animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and handle the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”