Into The Dark: Pooka’s Movie Origins & Fan Popularity Explained

Hulu shocked its followers by revealing Pooka was returning to its April 2020 set up of its well-liked horror anthology collection Into the Darkish — here is a breakdown of Pooka’s origin and fan recognition.

Hulu launched this collection in late 2018. As soon as a month, the streaming platform releases a horror film that’s usually associated to whichever vacation takes place in that month. Into the Darkish: Pooka! was the first season’s Christmas episode. It facilities round a creepy kids’s toy generally known as Pooka. Into the Darkish is basically an anthology collection, except for the character of Pooka. He’s the one character to make a number of appearances within the present’s two seasons. The character debuted in Into the Darkish: Pooka!, had a mid-credits scene cameo in Into the Darkish: My Valentine, and makes a full-fledged return in Into the Darkish: Pooka Lives!.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button beneath to begin this text in fast view.

Associated: Into The Darkish: Crawlers Ending Explained

Pooka has develop into so well-liked that he has managed to develop into part of three totally different segments inside the anthology, which is considerably unprecedented for an episodic collection that is not meant to be related. That being mentioned, there is a cause why Pooka is so well-liked with horror followers, and his rise to icon standing actually performed a component in his picture and character being frequently utilized by Into the Darkish.

Into The Darkish: Pooka’s Origins Explained

Pooka is a toy, mascot and the main target of an early installment of Into the Darkish. The film tells the story of an out-of-work actor named Wilson. He goes in for an audition that seems to be for a mascot selling a brand new child’s toy for the vacation season. The toy is Pooka — a creepy little plush toy that may repeat no matter you say again to him. Pooka finally ends up being the smash hit of the vacation season, promoting out in every single place. Whereas Wilson working at a Pooka pop-up, he meets and falls onerous for a single mother named Melanie. She’s a little bit cautious to convey Wilson into her and her son Ty’s lives, as her son’s father did not deal with them nicely.

Bizarre issues begin taking place to Wilson over the course of the episode. It seems as if Pooka has develop into alive and began tormenting individuals in his life. In A Christmas Carol-like twist, it is revealed Wilson himself was accountable for all of the horrible factor Pooka gave the impression to be doing. For one, it seems Wilson himself was Ty’s father. On one notably dangerous evening, Wilson was driving his household to a Christmas tree lot. He was so distracted by his misplaced rage towards them that he ended up getting in a nasty automobile wreck. The accident instantly killed his spouse and son, however Wilson hangs on for a bit. The last moments of the episode reveal that the occasions of the story are simply hallucinations Wilson experiences as he’s slowly dying.

How Into The Darkish’s Pooka Turned A Horror Icon

Into the Darkish is a real anthology collection, as a result of every set up is totally impartial of each other. Properly, for one exception that’s — Pooka. On the time of writing this text, Pooka is occurring his third look within the collection. The Hulu collection is on stable footing and exhibits no signal of stopping but. A good way to solidify a horror-centric universe is with one primary villain. Pooka is the proper candidate for that.

To start with, have a look at him. These lifeless eyes and the blood-like pink traces round his mouth are downright terrifying. It is gleefully twisted {that a} mascot like this represents a kids’s toy. The thought of what Pooka represents is equally scary. The toy is tied to a person’s psychological and psychological deterioration. Into the Darkish: Pooka Lives doubles down on this concept, by offering the origin story of the lady who created the toy. It seems that this episode of Into the Darkish intends to put the groundwork for Pooka to proceed to pop up within the collection.

Extra: Into The Darkish: My Valentine Ending Explained

The X-Information Episode So Scary FOX Banned It From Re-Airing