Interview with Álex Pina, creator of La casa de papel

If, like me, you are eagerly awaiting the premiere of part 4 of The paper house This April 3, you will like to read this recent interview that I had with the creator of the series: Álex Pina.

The veteran Spanish screenwriter and producer spoke to me from his home in Madrid, via video conference via Hangouts, and reflected on the moment of addiction to series that is being experienced internationally.

I have already seen the first five episodes of The Paper House 4 and it has given me a lot of life these days of confinement. Do you think a fiction like this can help people disconnect and escape in such difficult times?

I was talking to a screenwriter friend. What happens is that there is a dramatic part that is conscious and a subliminal atmospheric part that overwhelms. We need oxygen valves. The series is a window almost to leave the mind blank by adrenaline, by speed. Not only because of the speed of the rhythm and the narrative speed, but also because of the emotional speed with which the gender is changed and the sensations are changed. It is a series that asks the viewer a lot and that perhaps at the moment is a much more necessary escape window than on other occasions.

Is it going to be the fourth the last season of The paper house? Can we expect it to be open?

I can not count anything, I have a bomb belt that Netflix has put on me and as soon as I speak something, I jump into the air. I can not do it.

What do you think is the secret of a series so specific, so intrinsically Spanish, that it has had this absolute success internationally?

We are used to seeing thrillers and the genre of the perfect heist, although it had never been done on television due to its size and how insane it is to do a thousand-minute heist.

What the series has precisely is the Spanish idiosyncrasy. Attached to an absolutely rationalist American or Anglo-Saxon genre, there is all that Latin world, that affective, emotional hyperbole, where friendship, love, romance, brotherhood, parental filial relationships are almost as important as the plot of the robbery. That makes the series different and has a Latin value. Nowadays where everything is absolutely cloned, where all the fictions are alike, it is also a breath of differential range.

Apart from the fact that the series merges the Latin, the emotional and below we have included the Spanish, the black Berlanguian comedy and in some cases almost landista, of lifelong Spanish vaudeville. And below we have embedded a draft, a look of almost philosophical awareness of where the world was going after 15-M in Spain.

Can you talk a little bit more about brand humor The paper house?

We always work with a comical look because it makes the drama become a tragicomedy and has an absolutely much more efficient digestion. When you are excited you have a cathartic drive to want to laugh. Yes [sumas] comedy to emotion, you laugh more heartily and cry more heartily and this really makes the viewer feel more. In the end, fiction lives by making the viewer feel. And apart from that comedy is absolutely a Spanish idiosyncrasy. We do black comedy, which they could hardly do in the North American world, which is more humble, more politically correct. Even the [humor] British, even if he has a streak of black humor. Here there is a culture of making laugh with the tragedy and it is in Don Quixote himself.

How did the idea for the character of Najwa Nimri come about?

We wanted to make a character, a new inspector, who was as close to the Joker as possible. To the first joker, Jack Nicholson’s. I spoke to her and I said to her: “Look, we want to make an expansive, excessive, histrionic character who has the ability to play with black humor. And also that she is nine months pregnant.” And she said, “It’s perfect for me.” It gives it a brutal dimension, show excessive and makes the police tent, which is usually a grayer place, colorful.

Tell me about the importance that Netflix bought the series from Antena 3 and distributed it internationally on its platform …

The series is addictive. The Paper House it causes many sensations that take the viewer to a state where adrenaline awakens emotions. It is a drive. And when you have to wait for cuts of 11, 14 minutes, three cuts during a fiction, a bankruptcy occurs and that perverts the feeling of the viewer.

Today there is a thing called freedom of the spectator. Decide when, how many and how you want to watch the series and at what time. We were wiping out a general TV model and the series failed [en Antena 3]. It worked well for a time and had a fall that probably corresponded, with what has been seen later, with the frustration of the viewer of not being able to see in the form or conditions that the series needs, which he wanted. There is an evident reading and it is that the series works as it works: in compulsive consumption.

Today serial television fiction is the most important popular culture movement, the most universal, the most brutal in popular terms. Cinema was 20-25 years ago. The series before were the younger brother and today it is beginning to go wrong. The greatest creativity is on television. A transfer is taking place and it is also happening in the consumption models. The series are the most massively consumed and that means that what is discussed at work, in bars … is the television series. And you have the feeling of being an idiot because you have not seen a certain series, a certain chapter.

What series do you consider to be essential? What have you seen lately that you especially liked?

Today it is impossible to have as a kind of scale of parallelism with people, because the offer is absolutely huge. Two days ago I started seeing The Sopranos again, because at the time I didn’t see her whole. And suddenly in this confinement I had a kind of feeling of wanting to return to something that I had left unfinished at the time. I realize the enormous influence that it has The Sopranos in everything we are doing and in contemporary fiction. In these times, you probably have to find fictions that have a great vocation for evasion. To me Breaking Bad It gave me a great addiction and I really enjoyed it. Fleabag It can be an interesting series to watch these days. I really like it, maybe it’s a denser series,[[The Crown]. For me it is one of the best written series on the scene today. It couldn’t be more precise. It is an exercise in goldsmith’s writing that Peter Morgan does in The Crown. You can not say more with less words. It is a fiction that is perhaps a bit elite, but I find it absolutely recommended.

What else are you doing these days to maintain sanity? Yoga, meditation, strolling down the hall?

I thought I had finished the promos this morning and just when they called me [para la entrevista], was climbing the stairs. I live on a 14th floor and had seven series of 14 floors. I am totally out of whack. Twins have never hurt so much. But you have to exercise and it is the only way. Everyone is crazy, doing exercises, YouTube tables … I’m climbing floors. My legs are going to get like a bull.

