Interface of iOS 14 and iPhone 12 appear in new leaked images

@choco_bit/Twitter



The design of the iPhone 12 would have a smaller eyebrow or notch compared to the iPhone 11 Pro, according to a recent leak.

The @choco_bit Twitter account, which we know little about, published a series of illustrations that reveal not only some of the changes that the iPhone 12 will have, but also shows the new Home page that the phone would have thanks to iOS 14.

The most noticeable change in the leaked images is the reduction in size of the notch, an eyebrow that Apple has used since 2017 with the arrival of the iPhone X. Apple has been forced to place this eyebrow because all the sensors – and front camera – that give life to Face ID, the facial recognition of the phone, are housed there. If Apple placed a smaller tab it would mean that the company was already able to simplify the necessary sensors, allowing it to be reduced in size.

The leaked images also show the redesign to the iOS 14 home screen, the version that Apple will release this fall. The redesign, according to the leak, covers the appearance of widgets on the home screen. This will be the first major change to the iOS home screen forever, as Apple has never allowed major changes to the app grid.

The image of the redesign in iOS 14 coincides with other leaks about the arrival of the widgets in iOS. Likewise, other leaks report a reduction in the size of the notch. Two specialized and very trustworthy sites, 9to5Mac and MacRumors, collect the @choco_bit leak information, although they suggest that it could be false information.

Apple does not comment on reports. iOS 14 would be announced to the world in the summer for a general release in the fall, just in time to land alongside the iPhone 12.

