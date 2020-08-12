Intel delays its 7-nanometer PC chips

Angela Lang / CNET



Intel has pushed back the release date of its 7-nanometer PC chips, the tech giant revealed on July 23, during its second-quarter financial report. The company said its 7nm-based CPU has been delayed for about six months, as the performance of the 7nm process is now 12 months behind. Intel said it is “accelerating its transition to 10nm products” in 2020, due to an increase in demand.

“We have identified a defect in our 7nm process that resulted in performance degradation,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “We have found the root of the problem and we believe that there are no fundamental obstacles, but we have also invested in contingency plans to hedge against any possible greater uncertainty in the itinerary.”

The 7 nanometer process is currently the most advanced technology available for making device chips. Pushing semiconductor manufacturing further for better battery life and performance means reducing the transistor component, with Intel still using 10nm.

“The 7nm delay is not a positive announcement as many products depend on it,” Patrick Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights, said in an email. “Knowing Intel, you always have backups for your backups and I am sure we will soon see improvements to 10nm to increase competitiveness.”

Read more: The best laptops of the year

By comparison, Qualcomm and Apple have had 7nm chips, which are the brains of the device, since 2018. El chip A12 Bionic de Apple It was the world’s first mass-produced 7nm processor when it was launched in September of that year. AMD already has 7nm chips as well.

By the second quarter of 2020, Intel’s PC business was up 7 percent compared to the same period last year. The increase has been driven by the the coronavirus pandemic, since many people are working and learning from home. Intel’s laptop sales have increased while desktop computer sales have fallen.

Overall, Intel reported revenue of $ 19.7 billion for the quarter and earnings of $ 5.1 billion.

The 25 laptops with the best battery life [fotos] To see photos