Intel creates a chip capable of distinguishing odors

Intel has developed a chip capable of “sniffing” dangerous chemicals.

Called Loihi, the chip is based on neuromorphic engineering, a system that uses analog circuits to replicate neurobiological structures located in the nervous system to be able to mimic the human brain. Intel has developed these chips in collaboration with scientists at Cornell University in New York. “We are developing neural algorithms in Loihi that mimic what happens in your brain when you smell something,” Nabil Imam, a research scientist at Intel’s neuromorphic computing lab, said in a statement. “This work demonstrates the potential for Loihi that could benefit various industries,” he added.

The chip is capable of detecting and differentiating odors from toxic substances, some of them used to manufacture explosives or narcotics.

Intel has been working on this system capable of mimicking the human brain for a long time. In July 2019 the company announced the Pohoiki Beach system, made up of 64 Loihi chips that work together to mimic the functioning of a brain. Loihi systems have also been used to simulate tactile skin sensing or control a prosthetic leg.

